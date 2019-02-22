#WATCH: Pakistani cricket fan Adil Taj who sang the Indian national anthem during Indo-Pak Asia Cup match in 2018 on India-Pak clash in World Cup 2019. pic.twitter.com/j4lBrkALZJ — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

Adil Taj, a Pakistani-origin resident of Dubai, has come forward and released a video to appeal to the two countries to leave cricket out of their differences.

Why does Taj’s appeal matter? Well, he is the same person who sang the Indian national anthem before a cricket match between India and Pakistan during the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.

In his video appeal, Adil said that boycott of cricket will not lead to a solution. He also said that Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi still has a signed jersey of Sachin Tendulkar at his home, and listed more cases of personal exchanges between the players of the two countries.

Taj went on to call the fixture “the mother of all matches”, adding that he hopes that the two nations will sort out their differences peacefully.