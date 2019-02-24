Play

Some jobs may allow a short nap while at work, but flying a plane is not one of those jobs.

So when a pilot was caught sleeping in the cockpit of the plane he was flying, it led to him being disciplined by the airline. Weng Jiaqi, a senior officer with almost 20 years of experience, was filmed by the co-pilot, catching forty winks in the cockpit of Boeing 747 in mid-air.

According to the Daily Mail, the pilot is also a chief instructor at a flight training centre of the airline.

The video surfaced just days after pilots of the airline ended a seven-day strike over issues like long working hours and pilot fatigue. Both the pilot and co-pilot were disciplined for ignoring safety protocols. The co-pilot was pulled up for not waking Jiaqi up immediately.