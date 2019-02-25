“Mufasa’s death is one of the most heart-wrenching movie scenes ever. There’s no way to make it any more sa-“ pic.twitter.com/6CYo0GNXy6 — Dustin DeBerry (@dkdeberry) February 22, 2019

King Mufasa’s death after a brutal stampede in The Lion King is one of the most touching scenes in the movie. Humans are known to shed a tear or two at the death, but after a recent video went viral on social media, it may be safe to say that the film has a similar effect on some dogs.

Luna is a four-month-old pitbull puppy belonging to Josh Myers of Chattanooga, Tennessee in the US. According to The Wichita Eagle, Mysers was watching the movie while Luna was playing with her toys, but she was transfixed when Mufasa’s death sequence began.

As the video above shows Luna was clearly affected by the onscreen death of the character, whimpering sadly at the scene unfolding in front of her, and yet unable to take her eyes away.