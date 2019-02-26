I mic'd up my 4 year old at Timbits Hockey so I could finally understand what the heck he was doing out there. It was.... Interesting @TimHortons @NHL pic.twitter.com/t3LiHWpbt9 — Coach Jeremy (@howtohockey) February 22, 2019

Have you ever wondered what a child is thinking in the middle of a game? A hockey coach from Canada, Jeremy Rupke, wanted to find out what his four-year-old son was thinking during his ice-hockey game.

Rupke put a mic on his son, Mason, and made a video out of it to educate himself on “what the heck” his son was doing. As it turned out, Mason just wanted what any other child of his age would – McDonald’s, naps and to play with their friends.

According to CTV News, Rupke, who is from Ontario, Canada, has a YouTube channel for which he makes videos on everything ice-hockey-related. He posted the six-minute video he made with Mason on the page and on social media, and it has raked up more than three million views.