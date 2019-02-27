Play

BJP President Amit Shah is using India’s air strikes on Tuesday to make a claim for re-electing the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi. At a campaign speech to mark the the launch of the BJP’s Kamal Jyoti Abhiyan in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Shah declared that no politician in the world has the willpower and the zero tolerance to terrorism that Modi has.

“These air strikes would have provided some relief to the families of all Indian soldiers who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Shah said in his address.

He also added that Modi had promised a safe India in 2014 and that the surgical strikes conducted after the attack in Uri and the air strikes conducted on Tuesday have sent out a strong message that the Indian security forces and the Indian government would go to any length to secure the nation.