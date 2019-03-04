The Jonas Brothers’ launched their first single together on Thursday, after a gap of six years. Titled Sucker, the music video features the three brothers with their partners, including Priyanka Chopra.

India has found a new interest in Nick Jonas after he married Chopra in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan in December, 2018. An Instagram user, cashing in on the opportunity, has posted a spoof of the song which left many people in splits.

As Sucker is quite a family affair, featuring Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle Jonas, and Joe Jonas with partner Sophie Turner, the spoof features audio from the best-known Bollywood film on the joint-family – Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The 1999 Bollywood movie featured three brothers who belonged to a righteous joint family and depicted their struggles, such as they were, and larger-than-life celebrations in a movie that was a little short of four hours. The spoof video, comparing the Jonas family to the brothers from Hum Saath Saath Hain, is entertaining Indians across the world.