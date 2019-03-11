Play

One would think that after a successfully finishing a paragliding trip, celebrations would be the next thing on the agenda. But unfortunately for a paraglider in Australia, his perfect landing was followed by an unexpected attack.

Jonathan Bishop was about to land at Orroral Valley in Namadgi National Park near Canberra when his GoPro camera captured a few kangaroos approaching to say something important.

Bishop greeted them with enthusiasm, but it quickly turned into concern when the marsupials jumped on him, with one of them even trying to took a swing at him. Luckily for him, they did not stay very long and hopped back into the park. Talking about the incident in the description of the video, Bishop said, “I packed up my paraglider and had to walk several kilometres to get phone reception and call a friend to come and collect me.”