With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Press Information Bureau of India has released a short film on how the armed forces personnel vote while on duty, away from their homes and constituencies.

The Election Commission of India has a provision whereby members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and armed police forces posted outside their states of residence, or government servants posted overseas, can register themselves as “service voters”. People who register as service voters can either vote through postal ballots or via proxy voters.

The video mentions the new provision of sending postal ballots to service voters electronically.