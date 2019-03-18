Incredibly emotional display of the famous #NewZealand Haka performed to honor the victims of the #NewZealandMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/v66ACLq7Fx — Safwan Choudhry (@SafwanChoudhry) March 17, 2019

In a moving display of the spirit of togetherness, a group of people performed the famous New Zealand Haka in the streets – and brought flowers – for the victims of the Christchurch shootings.

The Haka is a ceremonial dance of the Maori community of New Zealand, a form performed with “vigorous movements and stamping of the feet with rhythmically shouted accompaniment”. It is usually performed to acknowledge great achievements, occasions, or funerals.

On March 15, gunmen opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch city, killing 48 people and injuring 49.