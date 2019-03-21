There have been countless videos explaining the causes and consequences of Britain’s exit from the European Union so far. But what if we told you that you could learn about messy process of Brexit from an exercise video?

In a video for ABC Australia, comedian and satirist Sammy J has demonstrated a new form of yoga, called “Brexit yoga”, to help us not only “flex our foreign muscles” but also learn geo-politics while we are at it.

The dual tutorial includes some new postures with interesting names, including “Rising Nationalism” (also known as “I Don’t Like Paying Greek Debt”) and “Referendum” (a position some might want to remain in and some might want to leave).