A woman was almost swept away by a huge wave while posing on a cliff in Bali. A frightening video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to Shanghaiist, the incident occurred on Nusa Lembongan island which is located southeast of Bali, Indonesia. The woman can be seen posing happily for a picture with her arms outstretched when the ghastly wave hits her.

Fortunately, she survived with minor bruises and injuries. Images of her being attended to after being hit by the wave were also available on social media.