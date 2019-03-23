Watch: This bizarre contest in Russia involves two people just slapping each other till one gives up
And it is just as brutal as it sounds.
We can all agree that getting slapped in the face repeatedly is not something anyone would sign up for willingly – unless of course you’re participating in a “slapping championship,” which is apparently a real thing.
“Male Slapping Championships” were held over the weekend in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, and the rules were pretty simple: Two men stand in front of each other across a table and slap each other until one of them concedes. According to the Moscow Times, the contest was a part of the Siberian Power Show sports festival.
At the end of the vicious fight, the winner got to take home a prize of 30,000 rubles (a little over Rs 32,000). This year, Vasiliy Kamotskiy emerged victorious and a video of him (above) taking part in one of the matches went viral.
In case you’re courageous enough to watch it, here are a few highlights of the championship.