Indian-origin comedian and satirist Hasan Minhaj’s show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj has wrapped up its second volume after six episodes. The last episode of the second volume, released on Netflix on March 17, was about the coming Lok Sabha elections in India and resonated quite well with Minhaj’s Indian audience.

In a post-season video, Minhaj not only accepts the usage of a laugh track, but also features it during the episode titled Hasan Responds: Does Patriot Act Use A Laugh Track? Another interesting fact was revealed during this short video is that the show is not recorded in front of a live audience. “Our entire audience is actually computer graphic imagery imposed,” Minhaj says, deadpan. (Is he serious? Do you ever know with Hasan?)

It doesn’t stop there. The video introduces viewers to Kevin, who, apparently, is the laugh track on Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Being a laugh track is not just about laughing, Kevin explains. For him, it involves getting up at 3 am every morning and working out, running, and keeping his mouth at a certain temperature all day.

Minhaj and Kevin also demonstrate a short sequence of how the host acts like he’s talking to the audience during the show but it’s just Kevin. According to Minhaj, Kevin was poached from the comedy show The Big Bang Theory for Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.