In an unusual robbery caught on surveillance cameras, a man was seen stealing a python from a pet store by shoving it into his trousers.

In a pet shop in Rockwood, Michigan, USA the man was seen removing the reptile, nicknamed Pasta, from its glass case and hiding it in his clothes. He walked around the store for a few seconds before moving out of the camera frame. According to The News Tribune, he did buy a rat that cost $6 and asked about snakes and rodents.

One of the workers at the I Love My Pets store posted the CCTV footage, explaining that the python had been adopted just before being stolen, and asked for leads to help the police find it.