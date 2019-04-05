A massive waterspout accompanied by heavy rains caused widespread damage in the Malaysian state of Penang on Monday.

Residents posted videos on social media showing the waterspout spinning on the seashores at Tanjung Tokong – which is a suburb of George Twon – before it made its way inland, gradually decreasing speed. Malay Mail reported that the waterspout ripped the roofs off 50 houses and uprooted trees, but there was no loss of life.

A Penang Civil Defence Force spokesman said they were working to clear the debris caused by the 15-minute storm.