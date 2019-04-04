Play

The controversial figure of Pammi Aunty is back in a brand new video, this time with an opinion on Bharatiya Janata Party’s recent slogan “Main bhi chowkidar”.

In the video, Pammi Aunty can be seen narrating her conversation with a woman who added the prefix chowkidar (security guard) to her name on social media. The woman reacts vehemently when Pammi Aunty suggests that she guard her house too (because according to social media, she is a security guard).

The video also addresses the problem of unemployment in the country, adding that the real security guards did not choose their profession willingly but because of a lack of job opportunity.

The character of Pammi Aunty is played by actor Ssumier Pasricha.