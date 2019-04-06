A burglar in China climbed out of the window of his flat on the 23rd floor when the police came looking for him, Shanghaiist has reported.

According to the report, the burglar had robbed a shop in China’s Hunan city on March 24, stealing 10,000 yuan in cash and the shop-owner’s bank card. The police tracked him down to Ningxiang county and found him hanging out of the window when they broke open the door to his flat.

As can be seen in the video, the man was eventually pulled back in and arrested. The video also shows the police retrieving the bank card from a manhole.