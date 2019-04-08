With the final season of Game of Thrones only a few days away, excitement among fans is at an all time high. To stoke their interest further, HBO teamed up with MGM Resorts for a GoT-themed production at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.

The water show features music and imagery from the show and is scheduled to run three times every night until April 13, a day before the premiere of the eighth season. A video posted by MGM showed images of dragons weaving in through the fountains and the Iron Throne itself.

According to Variety, the four-minute long show uses more than 800 fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and theatre-sized projections. The composer for the show, Ramin Djawadi, was brought in by the producers to create a custom score, using the theme song and the soundtrack.