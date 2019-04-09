Watch: BJP leader Vineet Sharda is back with a new ‘rap’ riff on the campaign trail
After his ‘kamal rap’ had gone viral on twitter, Vineet Sharda is now ‘rapping’ with the line ‘namo namo namo namo’.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vineet Sharda is back in the news with a new rap riff. The leader, while campaigning for the BJP, said that Namo stands for Narendra Modi, before launching himself into a frenzied chant of “Namo namo namo namo…”
Vineet Sharda had earlier gained massive popularity on social media when his video clip where he could be seen chanting “Kamal” (Hindi for lotus) had gone viral on April 2.
Sharda’s supporters, who are standing around him in the video clip, can be seen trying really hard to control their laughter while waiting for the Namo chant to stop.