Our favorite "Kamal" "Kamal" "Kamal" BJP leader Vineet Sharda is back. This time he goes "Namo" "Namo" "Namo".... pic.twitter.com/Luhy67Or0E — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 7, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vineet Sharda is back in the news with a new rap riff. The leader, while campaigning for the BJP, said that Namo stands for Narendra Modi, before launching himself into a frenzied chant of “Namo namo namo namo…”

Vineet Sharda had earlier gained massive popularity on social media when his video clip where he could be seen chanting “Kamal” (Hindi for lotus) had gone viral on April 2.

This is Meerut BJP leader Vineet Sharda. I think he attempted a rap during public rally. pic.twitter.com/ez82R0U3XM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 2, 2019

Sharda’s supporters, who are standing around him in the video clip, can be seen trying really hard to control their laughter while waiting for the Namo chant to stop.