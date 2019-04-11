Play

In line with the statements put out by writers, artists, theatre artists, filmmakers and scientists, celebrities (many from Bollywood) are now appealing to the people to vote responsibly and choose their representatives while keeping concerns for the country in mind.

A series of videos titled “Vote Sambhal Ke” (Careful with your vote) was kicked off with actor Kalki Koechlin and director Tigmanshu Dhulia. While the former asked people to vote with “deliberation and purpose”, the latter talked about upholding secularism and voting for someone who kept India’s social fabric intact. Director Nandita Das and music director Vishal Dadlani were also among those who chimed in.

Play

Play

Play

The videos were directed by former journalist turned filmmaker Satyen K Bordoloi, and future videos will include appeals by celebrities like actor Swara Bhaskar and director Saeed Mirza.

Bordoloi told The Hindu that he wanted to talk to the stars without mentioning any particular party. “There is this perception that they [film fraternity] don’t know about issues, that they don’t talk and have an aversion to take a stand publicly. But the truth is that they are very aware and articulate. They are seen as entertainers and not asked the right questions,” he said.

Play

Play