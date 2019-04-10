Play

Like for any city in the world, there are a few characteristics that are unique to the city of Bengaluru and some that are universal. Stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian has managed to find the funny side to both faces of the city.

In a new set (video above) the Mumbai-based comedian riffs on experiences from visit to Bengaluru, which – as anyone who is from or has ever been to the city would know ––are mostly about the roads and the traffic. Oh, and his admiration for the auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.

There’s also this priceless, if somewhat baffling, observation: “Either you think there is nothing good about your city except the weather, or you think everyone is a peacock.”