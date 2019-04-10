Watch: Comedian Rahul Subramanian perfectly captures the woes of Bengaluru traffic
‘There are life lessons you can learn from Bangalore traffic. For one, it is unmoved by the criticism it gets.’
Like for any city in the world, there are a few characteristics that are unique to the city of Bengaluru and some that are universal. Stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian has managed to find the funny side to both faces of the city.
In a new set (video above) the Mumbai-based comedian riffs on experiences from visit to Bengaluru, which – as anyone who is from or has ever been to the city would know ––are mostly about the roads and the traffic. Oh, and his admiration for the auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.
There’s also this priceless, if somewhat baffling, observation: “Either you think there is nothing good about your city except the weather, or you think everyone is a peacock.”