#WATCH Police baton charge on students while they were protesting over the death of a student in a road accident in Karnal. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/TUnFXUP4TS — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019

The Haryana police on Friday attacked people with batons for protesting against the death of a student in a road accident in Karnal. The student was from the Industrial Training Institute, Karnal, and was killed on April 11 after allegedly being run over by a state transport bus.

The protestors included students and staff of the Industrial Training Institute. According to reports by NDTV, the police also fired tear gas at the protestors when the students pelted stones at them. The driver of the bus did not stop the vehicle after hitting the student and crushed him to death, the protestors claimed.

“Yesterday a student had died in an accident in Karnal,” the Superintendent of Police Surender Bhoria was quoted as saying. “Students gathered today to protest over his death. But there were some mischievous elements who provoked students to jam roads and spread lawlessness. Several police officers were injured in the incident.”