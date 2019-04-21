बीजेपी ने मुझ पर आरोप लगाया कि मैंने 2014 चुनाव में अपना नाम सलीम बताकर मुसलमानों के वोट मांगे।

मैंने चुनौती दी कि उस चुनाव का एक वीडियो दिखा दो, मैं सार्वजनिक जीवन से संन्यास ले लूंगा।

फिर बीजेपी ने प्रमाण के तौर पर एक वीडियो जारी किया, 2018 की एक शोक सभा का!

पूरा किस्सा सुनिए:

During a television debate on India Today, Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav had challenged the BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya to either produce a video clip where he had referred to his Muslim name for electoral campaigning, or “shut up”. On that segment Yadav had recounted his father giving him and his siblings Muslim names even though his grandfather was killed by a Muslim mob, and stated that this was something Malviya would not understand.

Malviya retaliated by posting a video clip in which he claimed that Yadav was seen “bragging his Muslim identity to a largely Muslim audience in Muslim dominated Mewat”.

I usually don't carry TV debates to social media but making an exception to expose @_YogendraYadav's janus face. Here is a video where he can be seen bragging his Muslim identity to a largely Muslim audience in Muslim dominated Mewat. If this isn't cynical politics, then what is?

Yadav hit back to point out that the clip just a portion of an entire speech, and that Malviya had cut out the context deliberately. He said that that the video was not from an election campaign in 2014, but from a mahapanchayat held in Kolgaon in 2018 following the lynching in Alwar of Rakbar Khan. He released a 13-minute video to establish that he speaking against commualism and sectarian violence, and not canvassing for votes.

Clinching evidence that @amitmalviya had doctored the few seconds video he has circulated. Just listen to this small fragment from my speech.



BJP lie factory cut out my words: "na Hindu Banega na Musalman Banega"!



Also: "nafrat ja jawab Mohabbat se Dena hai"



Are we surprised?

Here is the video of Yadav’s speech.