‘Clinching evidence that Amit Malviya doctored the video he has circulated’: Yogendra Yadav
Yadav hit back at Malviya after the latter released a video clip to claim that Yadav was ‘bragging his Muslim identity to a largely Muslim audience’.
During a television debate on India Today, Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav had challenged the BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya to either produce a video clip where he had referred to his Muslim name for electoral campaigning, or “shut up”. On that segment Yadav had recounted his father giving him and his siblings Muslim names even though his grandfather was killed by a Muslim mob, and stated that this was something Malviya would not understand.
Malviya retaliated by posting a video clip in which he claimed that Yadav was seen “bragging his Muslim identity to a largely Muslim audience in Muslim dominated Mewat”.
Yadav hit back to point out that the clip just a portion of an entire speech, and that Malviya had cut out the context deliberately. He said that that the video was not from an election campaign in 2014, but from a mahapanchayat held in Kolgaon in 2018 following the lynching in Alwar of Rakbar Khan. He released a 13-minute video to establish that he speaking against commualism and sectarian violence, and not canvassing for votes.
Here is the video of Yadav’s speech.