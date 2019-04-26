Animal conservationist Mike Holston recently posted a video of a chimpanzee browsing through Instagram with human-like deftness, garnering massive interest on social media.

Holston works at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami in the US. He has posted several videos of himself hanging out with chimpanzees in the past, often referring to them as kids. The chimpanzee in the video, browsing through Instagram, is named Sugriva.

This video has already been viewed more than a million times.