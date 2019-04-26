On April 23, 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed members of the British Parliament, carrying on her quest for a sustainable future.

Thunberg is responsible for starting the “school strike for climate” movement which has now spread across the globe. She began with a protest outside the Swedish parliament for inaction over controlling climate change – by skipping school in August 2018. She has now been nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

“Is my microphone on? Did you hear me? Is my English okay? Because I’m beginning to wonder,” Thunberg said on the subject of why no one was talking about the facts she has been repeating in multiple addresses across Europe.

During her 13-minute speech, she raised concerns on UK’s role in climate change. “The UK is very special, not only for its mind-blowing historical carbon debt but also for its current, very creative carbon account,” Thunberg said.

“We have not taken to the streets for you to take selfies with us, and tell us that you really admire what we do,” she said in her concluding statements, requesting the parliamentarians to take action at the earliest.