#WATCH BJP leader Suresh Awasthi threatens Circle Officer in Kanpur after an argument over a polling agent, says 'I will see you tomorrow, you are on my hit list'. Mayor Pramila Pandey was also present. A case has been registered against Awasthi pic.twitter.com/3wE5uawQ33 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2019

An officer of the Bharatiya Janata Party was seen threatening a police officer during polling in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Suresh Awasthi lost his calm and threatened the police officer, “I will see you tomorrow, you are on my hit list.” The police officer retaliated by telling Awasthi to “do whatever he wanted”.

The verbal altercation took place after the policeman asked a BJP polling agent, who was sitting in the wrong booth, to move. Awasthi was angered by this and threatened the officer while Mayor Pramila Pandey and a few other BJP leaders who were at the scene pulled them apart.

According to ANI, a case was registered against Awasthi following the incident.