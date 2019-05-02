Apolitical Akshay Kumar's angry reaction when a reporter asked him reason for not casting his vote. pic.twitter.com/tlycPwWmDh — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 1, 2019

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s nationalism about India manifests itself in his choice of movies, comments, tweets, and from the recent past, a “non-political interview” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the status of his citizenship is another matter.

In a video clip that has made its way to Twitter, Akshay Kumar can be seen dodging a question about casting his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Akshay Kumar is, reportedly, a Canadian citizen.

In the video clip, a journalist is seen trying to elicit a response from Kumar on the criticism he gets for being unable to vote, and is cut short when the actor starts walking away without a response.