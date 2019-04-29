Play

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi became a motherlode of memes and comedy, which people on the internet mined assiduously for laughs.

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, who is known for his impressions of Modi, put it to good use too by staging a parody of the “non-political” interview. Vikalp Mehta, who often mimics Akshay Kumar, reprised his role.

Ironically, the questions that were asked in the actual interview did not have to be modified much to make them sound like they were part of a parody interview. For example the question “do you eat mangoes?” in the original interview, was replaced with “do you eat kulfi?” in the second one.

Watch the original interview below for comparison.