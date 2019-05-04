Gully Boy-inspired rap songs have been the soundtrack of the election season, with political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress using it to tout their own achievements.

A young boy joined the trend by rapping praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video that has gone viral. A Twitter user who prefers to be known as “Chowkidar Squinty” posted the video. Here, the hook Apna Time Aayega turns into “Modi phir se aayega.”

Although it is not known who the boy is yet, internet users heaped praises on him and hoped he would be identified soon.