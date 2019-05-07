Play

After months of jaw-dropping performances on stage of the American reality show The World of Dance, the efforts of Mumbai dance group The Kings paid off spectacularly, winning them the title.

For their final performance, the group pulled out all the stops with a stunning fight sequence with powerful dance moves. To say they impressed the judges – Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, would be an understatement – given they walked away with a standing ovation and a score of 100 in the round.

The Kings were also awarded prize money of $ 1 million for securing the first place. The group has said it will stop competing now.