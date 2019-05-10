Play

A Chinese blogger who goes by the name of Seaside Girl Little Seven on the internet has created an uproar with a video where she tried to eat an octopus alive. It was another matter that things did not go according to plan.

In the video, which was streamed live, the octopus can be seen attacking the woman in a bid to save itself from being eaten. The woman is left screaming in pain while trying to detach the octopus from her face.

According to The Independent, the blogger said towards the end of the live stream, that she would “eat the octopus in the next video”.