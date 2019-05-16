Shocking incident from Greater Noida area where a girl, in a viral video, is seen being beaten up and assaulted by a group of men with stick. @Uppolice Incident is from Knowledge Park Police Station area. pic.twitter.com/1s9tJFsCVs — Bhartendu Sharma (@Bhartendulkar) May 13, 2019

In a horrific incident, a woman was thrashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida by a group of men for demanding her salary. The woman reportedly worked as a makeup artist at a salon.

According to a report by NDTV, the woman had complained to the police against the owner of the salon prior to the attack as well, stating that “she felt threatened and needed security”. The woman informed the police that she was employed for a monthly remuneration of Rs 17,000, which she demanded be given to her. Reportedly, the employer and his friends also sought sexual favours from the woman.

“The issue was between the woman and her employer at the salon over her remuneration and it worsened to the extent that they got into fighting. A complaint was registered and a probe taken up under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” police officer Vineet Jaiswal was quoted as saying. According to NDTV, the key accused in the attack, named Wasim, has been arrested.