Watch: A massive sinkhole appears in a Russian village
One local report suggested that it was formed as a result of limestone erosion.
A massive sinkhole has been formed in a village in Russia’s Tula. According to local reports and videos that have surfaced online, the sinkhole is almost 15 metres deep, which is the size of a five-storey building.
Although it is difficult to ascertain the cause, one local report suggested it was formed as a result of limestone erosion.
Residents have been advised to stay away from the sinkhole as there are chances that it might spread.