Eco India Eco India: Scraps from Delhi's flower market have transformed these women waste-pickers into artists How an alternate livelihood project changed the lives of waste-pickers sandwiched between Delhi's Ghazipur landfill and the city's largest flower market. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Siddharth Subramanian | Second Camera: Amit Bose | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Ipsita Basu | Assistant Producer: Shibika Suresh | Script & Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu