Twenty-five-year-old Dutch singer Duncan Laurence has won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest for Arcade. The event was held in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual competition organised by the European Broadcasting Union. Laurence won with 492 points, while Italy finished second with 465 points. Russia came third, with 369 points.

The song Arcade was written and composed by Duncan Laurence, Joel Sjöö and Wouter Hardy. With Laurence’s win, The Netherlands’ 44-year-wait for the award came to an end.

Here are the highlights of the event.