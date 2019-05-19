Play

On the occasion of celebrated author Ruskin Bond’s 85th birthday on May 19, one of his publishers, HarperCollins India, has posted a video where he shares stories on encountering books as a child. Bond recalls the joys of finding a dusty old bookshelf on a hunting vacation and memories of having read Alice in Wonderland multiple times.

Another of Bond’s publishers, Penguin India, released Ruskin Bond’s new book Coming Round The Mountain, on the occasion of his birthday. Videos of Bond cutting a book-shaped cake on his birthday eve, and arriving to a crowd singing for him at a bookstore in Mussourie – where he lives – were also posted by the publisher.

