In a reversal of roles, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah turned up on Jimmy Kimmel Live as a guest and talked about his professional life beyond his popular infotainment show.

Noah and Kimmel also fanboyed over American actor and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, who recently appeared as a guest on The Daily Show. Noah talked about his work beyond the show, which includes his podcast and stand-up comedy.

The show also saw satirical mention of Donald Trump as the first US President to actually deliver what he had promised.