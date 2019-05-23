West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the help of music to get through the wait for the results of the Lok Sabha elections and to “pray for her motherland.”

Banerjee, who has showcased her musical talent many times before, posted a video of herself playing Rabindranath Tagore’s Prano Bhoriye Trisha Horiye on a keyboard. “As counting day approaches, I pray for my motherland. This song is dedicated to Maa Mati Manush,” she wrote in her caption.

She also tweeted a Bengali poem she had written, titled Joruri (Emergency), which raged against “emergency” decisions taken at midnight and democracy being “in a cave”.

