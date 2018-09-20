West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showed she has more than politics in her portfolio of skills during her trip to Germany when she played “We Shall Overcome” on the piano accordion.

The head of Trinamool Congress surprised locals – and the internet – when she played the tune on a street musician’s instrument during a tour of Frankfurt. Dressed in a Mickey Mouse costume, the musician patiently waited while she played the song made famous in India as “Hum Honge Kamyab” in Hindi.

Rupanjana Vivekanand, who was a part of the tour, posted the video on Facebook and wrote, “…people actually stopped by to listen to an Indian woman in a saree, playing accordion, in the heart of a German city!”