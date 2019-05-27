Play

Lok Sabha elections 2019 are over, and many prominent faces, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had to suffer defeats in their respective constituencies. YouTube satirist Akash Banerjee’s new video is a hilarious take on alternate career choices in Bollywood for a few of these losing candidates.

Rahul Gandhi, identified as BJP’s star campaigner by Banerjee, is first on the list of politicians who could try their luck in Bollywood. Forty-eight-year-old Rahul has been known as a “youth leader” for a long time now, and his experience with dynastic politics will resonate well with nepotism in Bollywood, according to Banerjee.

Other politicians deemed fit to give acting in Bollywood a shot, according to Banerjee, include Kanhaiya Kumar, Sheila Dixit, HD Deve Gowda, Sharad Yadav, Mehbooba Mufti, Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sambit Patra.