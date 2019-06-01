The deputy speaker of Mizoram demonstrated a hands-on approach to his work – very literally – when he picked up an axe to clear a tree that was blocking a road in his constituency.

Lalrinawma, who is the MLA from Tuikam, was on a visit to a village in his constituency when he discovered that a large tree had fallen on the road, blocking traffic. Instead of enlisting someone for help, he decided to do it himself. A video of his act made its way to social media and earned him praise. (It also showed others watching and taking photographs instead of lending a hand.)

Lalrinawma had captured the attention of the internet earlier too, when he rode a two-wheeler to work.