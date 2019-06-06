On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019.



I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same.



The benefits of Yoga are tremendous.



Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Yoga guru Narendra Modi is back with instructional videos on various asanas.

In the lead-up to the 5th International Yoga Day on June 21, the Prime Minister tweeted a video of the Trikonasana or the triangle pose. A 3D-animated Modi in a blue T-shirt and yoga pants can be seen stretching into the position and back, while a voice-over offers tips and benefits.

The video, the first this season, follows several such videos last year.

Play

International Yoga Day was instituted after Modi suggested it in his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014. The Assembly chose June 21 as it is the longest day in the year. The Indian government and other organisations mark the day with huge celebrations, multiple events and guests from abroad.