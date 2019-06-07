In the sweltering Delhi heat, this Sardarji, is single handedly trying to bring some relief to the people! Commendable👏. pic.twitter.com/KoOW9p3eA2 — That wicked thing you do.. (@ZeHarpreet) June 3, 2019

Delhi is burning under a heat wave, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius every day. At this time, when people are desperate to spend as little time outdoors as they possibly can, a good Samaritan has taken it upon himself to distribute drinking water to those stuck under the sun.

In a video posted by a Twitter users with the handle @ZeHarpreet, an old man can be seen offering water to people at a bus stand. He has a couple of containers mounted on his scooter. With his actual identity unknown, Twitter users have decided to call him “Sardarji” and have been showering praises on him.

Perhaps one of the best example of humanity. Long live Sardaar ji...With lots of love and respect. — Kumar (@gvtweets7) June 4, 2019

This guy is making a genuine attempt to satiate thirst of plenty..& there’s no showmanship at all..Guru MEHR Kareh..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 4, 2019

TV character Superman is fake Superman. This old man is true Superman. — Chowkidar Dr. Innocent Molester 2.0 (@pamitkumar1997) June 5, 2019