Watch: This old man distributing drinking water on the streets of Delhi brought joy to social media
Grateful pedestrians, delighted Twitter.
Delhi is burning under a heat wave, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius every day. At this time, when people are desperate to spend as little time outdoors as they possibly can, a good Samaritan has taken it upon himself to distribute drinking water to those stuck under the sun.
In a video posted by a Twitter users with the handle @ZeHarpreet, an old man can be seen offering water to people at a bus stand. He has a couple of containers mounted on his scooter. With his actual identity unknown, Twitter users have decided to call him “Sardarji” and have been showering praises on him.