Although Cylcone Vayu is not expected to make landfall on Gujarat coast anymore, its impact on parts of the state has been visible over the last two days. Vayu has now transformed into a “very severe cyclonic storm”.

Enjoying this beauty of nature at Porbandar. Massive and its increasing every minute. Vayu will make landfall at midnight between Veraval and Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/eFBEa4ky67 — Manoj jogiya (@ManojJogiya) June 12, 2019

The weather department’s Thursday morning bulletin said that Vayu “moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 11 kmph”. Vayu will still skirt the coastal areas of Gujarat, intensifying the rainfall and storms.

Vayu Cyclone enters Somnath pic.twitter.com/cVfZVYTNme — EL profesor (@sacredutd) June 12, 2019

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Border Security Force are all on high alert, should the situation worsen.

On June 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Gujarat administration has evacuated three lakh people from the low-lying areas of the state in anticipation of the cyclone.