#ITBP personnel perform #Yoga on #InternationalDayofYoga at an altitude of 18000 ft in Northern Ladakh at minus 20 degrees Celsius temperature early in the morning

The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the country on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Ranchi this year to participate in the celebration of yoga, along with 30,000 people. The theme of this year’s Yoga Day is climate action.

International YOGA DAY BJP MANIPUR PRADESH PARTICIPANTS BJPMM

Along with politicians, members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force also marked the day by performing yoga at various locations, including northern Ladakh (top). Yoga at ITBP’s Animal Training School in Lohitpur was performed along with dogs, and on horseback.

#InternationalDayofYoga: With the first light in the dawn lit mountains, ITBP troops of ATS Lohitpur celebrate #YogaDay with their dogs and horses

Dogs of the Border Security Force were trained to perform yoga in Jammu.

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu.

Civilians, too, posted their workout videos on the internet to validate their participation in the festivities.

Will celebrate International Yoga Day 2019 with 108 Shirshasanas (headstands). What about you? 😉😇🙏🏼 #internationalyogaday2019

On June 20, yoga positions were projected on the north facade of the United Nations building in New York to mark the day.