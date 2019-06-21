From dogs to extreme temperatures: How International Day of Yoga is being observed across India
The dogs may have stolen the show.
The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the country on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Ranchi this year to participate in the celebration of yoga, along with 30,000 people. The theme of this year’s Yoga Day is climate action.
Along with politicians, members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force also marked the day by performing yoga at various locations, including northern Ladakh (top). Yoga at ITBP’s Animal Training School in Lohitpur was performed along with dogs, and on horseback.
Dogs of the Border Security Force were trained to perform yoga in Jammu.
Civilians, too, posted their workout videos on the internet to validate their participation in the festivities.
On June 20, yoga positions were projected on the north facade of the United Nations building in New York to mark the day.