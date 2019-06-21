Play

Amid the rising tensions between the United States and Iran following the suspected attacks on two commercial oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, the US confirmed on June 20 that Iran has shot down an unmanned American drone. The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said that the US military surveillance drone had violated Iranian airspace.

Following the incident, the US President Donald Trump tweeted that Iran has made a “big mistake”, while the New York Times reported that Trump had approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation but “called them off abruptly”.

Iran made a very big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2019

The friction between the two countries was discussed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, with the hosts explaining the volatile situation that the US has created in West Asia previously, and how a war against Iran may be another addition to the list, should Trump choose to pursue it. Trevor Noah said that the US picks wars in West Asia like people pick Netflix titles to watch, and then exits without finishing.