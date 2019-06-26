The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing @luvsalimkhan pic.twitter.com/Hy0HeakztR — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 25, 2019

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a huge fan following. Despite facing criminal charges in a hit-and-run incident and a poaching case, he remains among popular. All the photos and videos that he posts on social media become instant hits. The latest to join this list is a clip of his father, lyricist Salim Khan, crooning an old Bollywood song.

The video features Salim Khan flanked by Salman Khan and singer Kamaal Khan. He is singing the iconic Bollywood song Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki from the 1949 movie Dulari. The song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi.

In the caption of his video, Salman Khan referred to his father as “the Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family”. Sultan, Tiger, and Bharat are the titles of three popular movies in which the Bollywood actor starred.

Watch the original Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki song here.