Fawzi Zabaat, a 17-year-old Algerian living in Istanbul, has turned into an overnight hero after he caught a two-year-old toddler falling from a second-floor window, saving her life.

Zabaat was walking through the Fatih district of Istanbul when he saw the two-year-old Syrian girl Doha Muhammed playing near an open window on the second floor, AFP reported. CCTV footage from the street showed Zabaat trying to alert the people around him about the situation.

As the girl hurtled to the ground, he caught her.

Fawzi Zabaat with Doha Muhammed. Credit: AFP

Speaking to the Turkish news agency Dogan, Zabaat said, “I was just walking on the road when I saw the little girl at the window. She fell, and thanks to god, I caught her before she hit the ground.”