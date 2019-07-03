Mumbai received 85% of its average rainfall for June in just four days. Many areas of the city experienced flooding, and more than 30 people have died across Maharashtra in rain-related incidents.

Along with humans, animals also face the brunt of the floods. Which is why, when one of them is saved through human intervention, it becomes quite a talking point.

In a heartwarming video posted on social media, a police officer was seen rescuing a stray dog from a flooded street and lifting it above the water level. The officer has been identified as PC Prakash Pawar. His gesture is now earning him praises on social media.