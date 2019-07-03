Man’s best friend, found its best friend in PC Prakash Pawar too. #FriendsIndeed pic.twitter.com/hCsrDwlfZ5 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2019

Mumbai received 85% of its average rainfall for June in just four days. Many areas of the city experienced flooding, and more than 30 people have died across Maharashtra in rain-related incidents.

Along with humans, animals also face the brunt of the floods. Which is why, when one of them is saved through human intervention, it becomes quite a talking point.

In a heartwarming video posted on social media, a police officer was seen rescuing a stray dog from a flooded street and lifting it above the water level. The officer has been identified as PC Prakash Pawar. His gesture is now earning him praises on social media.

Faith in humanity restored right there 👏🙌🙏 — Topson (@Kenrickkere) July 3, 2019

Salute to Mumbai Police for putting their lives to risk during such situations 👏🏻👏🏻 — Dhaval mehta (@Dym21101993) July 3, 2019